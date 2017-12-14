Everybody wants a share of the pot

According to a December 11 media release by the BC Ministry of Finance, the Provincial Government has secured what they call a fair deal for British Columbians regarding cannabis revenue.

Earlier that day, news broke out that all provinces had rejected an initial proposal by the federal government for a 50-50 split. Later an agreement was reached that will see a majority of the revenue going to the provinces.

The argument against the federal proposal by the provinces was that they would be the ones to bear the cost in terms of public awareness and safety, policing and other regulatory programs that will need to be put in place once cannabis becomes legalized.

Ultimately, a 75-25 split was agreed to by both levels of government, with the provinces receiving 75% of cannabis-specific tax revenue, and the federal government receiving 25%.

The federal government also agreed to a $100-million cap on its share of the tax revenue; any revenue collected by them above that will be returned to the provinces.

There will also be a cannabis-specific tax, not expected to exceed $1 per gram or 10% of the final producer's selling price, whichever is higher.

The tax will be applied upstream as an excise tax (an indirect tax on producers), similar to the federal excise taxes on other controlled substances such as liquor and tobacco.

