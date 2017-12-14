Government of Canada Announces Free Admission to Parks Canada Places for Youth 17 and Under Starting in 2018

Parks Canada places represent the very best that Canada has to offer, and tell the stories of who we are, including the history, cultures and contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, along with Parks Canada’s Honourary Guide for Families, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced that admission for youth 17 and under is free for all national parks including Jasper National Park, historic sites including Fort St. James and marine conservation areas.

By making admission free for youth 17 and under, Canada is celebrating families and the importance of our protected areas. We understand that by connecting with nature, youth will gain a better understanding of our urgent need to not only protect it, but maintain it for future generations.

In 2017, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the government’s gift to Canadians was free admission to Parks Canada places. Starting in 2018, the government is inviting Canadian families and their children, youth and school groups to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Parks Canada will continue to offer high-quality and meaningful experiences to visitors from Canada and around the world and is looking forward to welcoming more youth to Canada’s national treasures.

While youth will enjoy free admission beginning in 2018, Parks Canada is returning to fee-based admission for adults and seniors to national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas, including lockage at historic canals. The 2018 Parks Canada Discovery Pass is now on sale and is a great value, providing access to these national treasures all year long. The Parks Canada Discovery Pass is the ideal way to discover nature and connect with Canada’s history. For information on purchasing the 2018 Parks Canada Discovery Pass, please visit the Parks Canada website.

To make the most of your visit, we invite Canadians to plan their trip ahead of time. Please visit the Parks Canada website, download the Parks Canada mobile app, and follow us on social media.

“Millions of Canadians celebrated Canada 150 with free admission to Parks Canada places. Starting in 2018, I am very pleased to announce free admission for youth 17 and under to all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas. By encouraging young Canadians to visit these national treasures, we will help inspire the next generation of stewards for Canada’s protected places.” said Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.