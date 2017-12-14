Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting December 19, leading up to a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.

Starting December 19, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2017. Regular routes will resume the week of January 2, 2018.

Departs Last Route (2017) First Route (2018)

Prince George to Vancouver December 21 January 2

Vancouver to Prince George December 23 January 4

Prince George to Prince Rupert December 22 January 3

Prince Rupert to Prince George December 23 January 4

Prince George to Fort St. John December 21 January 4

Fort St. John to Prince George December 23 January 6

Valemount to Prince George December 19 January 2

McBride, Valemount to Kamloops December 21 January 4

Burns Lake to Terrace December 21 January 4

Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek December 19 January 2

Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson December 21 January 4

Mackenzie to Prince George December 20 January 3

Quesnel to Prince George December 19 January 2

Burns Lake to Prince George December 19 January 2

Burns Lake via Fort St. James December 20 January 3

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25 and 26, and January 1, 2018), but open on regular business days. Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet www.nhconnections.ca.