Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 00:00

The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting December 19, leading up to a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.

Starting December 19, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2017. Regular routes will resume the week of January 2, 2018.

Departs                                             Last Route (2017)      First Route (2018)

Prince George to Vancouver                 December 21                January 2

Vancouver to Prince George                 December 23                January 4

Prince George to Prince Rupert             December 22               January 3

Prince Rupert to Prince George             December 23               January 4

Prince George to Fort St. John              December 21               January 4

Fort St. John to Prince George              December 23               January 6

Valemount to Prince George              December 19              January 2

McBride, Valemount to Kamloops     December 21              January 4

Burns Lake to Terrace                           December 21               January 4

Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek                December 19               January 2

Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson                December 21               January 4

Mackenzie to Prince George                  December 20               January 3

Quesnel to Prince George                     December 19               January 2

Burns Lake to Prince George                 December 19               January 2

Burns Lake via Fort St. James               December 20               January 3

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25 and 26, and January 1, 2018), but open on regular business days. Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet www.nhconnections.ca.