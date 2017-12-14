Through The Lens With Leon Lorenz

The red fox has a very keen sense of hearing, sight and smell which enables it to be a highly efficient predator. Being an omnivore it eats whatever is available including berries, grasses, birds and small mammals like mice, squirrels, and snowshoe hares. A very slight rustle sound from my windbreaker caused from panning my camera caught the attention of this well-furred sly and shy hunter.

