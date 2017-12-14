McBride Hospital Auxiliary Extravaganza 2017

Saturday evening, Dec. 2nd the McBride Hospital Auxiliary hosted their annual Christmas Extravaganza at the E-Free Church in McBride with over 100 people attending the popular event.

As in the past, the Cake Walk was very popular and well supported, and together with a silent auction, craft sale and baked goods sale items donated and coffee/tea and pie sales, the organizers felt that the event again showed great community support.

Joanna Layton won the raffle draw of a very large hamper and Ruby Horinek won the turkey draw.

The McBride Hospital Auxiliary raises their funds through local events such as the Christmas Extravaganza, Christmas Hamper Raffle, Angel Tree and Community Christmas Card.

Their other major event is the Strawberry Cake Social held each May. Funds raised last year were used to help purchase two Angel Lifts for the local hospital at a cost of approximately $20,000.

Additionally the Hospital Auxiliary purchases a Christmas gift for each hospital patient in extended care as well as a bursary for a graduating student at McBride Secondary.