It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

T’was Late Night Shopping, and all through the town
Excitement was stirring for what would go down.
At the Park school choir children sang up their songs
After screaming and shouting, “Santa, stop taking so long!"
Then Santa came up and flipped on the switch
(and this time - guess what – t’went off ‘thout a hitch!)
Now with trees glowing, all went place to place
Sitting on Santa or painting a face
Girl Guides sold cookies while kids decorated others
All were excited from dads to their mothers
So now folks are hyped, and their spirits aglow
In anticipation of Christmas - now if it only would snow!
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Gliding into the Season
Skaters from the Canoe Valley Skating Club in Valemount provided a glimpse of their talent during their Christmas Exhibition last Thursday. The Club will soon be raising funds for their annual skate carnival. Watch for upcoming fundraisers in January.