It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

T’was Late Night Shopping, and all through the town

Excitement was stirring for what would go down.

At the Park school choir children sang up their songs

After screaming and shouting, “Santa, stop taking so long!"

Then Santa came up and flipped on the switch

(and this time - guess what – t’went off ‘thout a hitch!)

Now with trees glowing, all went place to place

Sitting on Santa or painting a face

Girl Guides sold cookies while kids decorated others

All were excited from dads to their mothers

So now folks are hyped, and their spirits aglow

In anticipation of Christmas - now if it only would snow!

Dianne St. Jean photos

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Gliding into the Season

Skaters from the Canoe Valley Skating Club in Valemount provided a glimpse of their talent during their Christmas Exhibition last Thursday. The Club will soon be raising funds for their annual skate carnival. Watch for upcoming fundraisers in January.

Marie Birkbeck photos



