Food Bank Fundraiser in McBride a great success

The Sixth Annual Fundraiser hosted by the Beanery 2 Bistro and Thompson - Hammar Enterprises saw local area residents supportive of the McBride Food Bank Fundraiser.

Starting on Friday Dec. 1 the fundraiser started in coordination with the CBC Food Bank fundraiser held in Prince George.

The event this year saw over $800 cash raised plus eight boxes of groceries for the local Food Bank.

Said Julie Holland on behalf of the Food Bank, as in past years, they were impressed with the community’s support and generosity.

CBC Radio Daybreak provided four coffee mugs as giveaways for the event. Winners of the coffee mug draws were Ann Schwartz, Robert Sharp, James Stoltz and Dannielle Alan.

Donna Perkins, Andy Werner of the Beanery 2 Bistro, together with Rick Thompson of Thompson - Hammar Enterprises and Julie Holland of the Food Bank were on hand Monday Dec.18 for the presentation and draws.