McBride Roundhouse Theatre presents…

The McBride Roundhouse Theatre Society wrapped up their 2017 season on Monday evening Dec. 11 with a foot-stompin’ Canadian Country Christmas event with Sean Hogan, Jay Semko, Thomas Wade and Craig Moritz performing.

With the Roundhouse Theatre at half its capacity the musicians kept the audience entertained with originals numbers as well as classics from Buck Owen to Elvis Presley.

Each performer shared personal stories, adding humour that kept the audience laughing.

Roundhouse Theatre director Kevin Chuipka stated that the society is actively looking for acts for the 2018 season, and is asking for community input as to what they would like to see in the future.