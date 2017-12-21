Robson Valley RCMP Report Dec 21/17 issue

During the early evening of December 16, 2017 a sled trailer parked and still attached to a pickup truck on the Canada's Best Value Inn parking lot was struck and significantly damaged and is no longer roadworthy.

The incident was captured on security video, and clearly shows another truck hauling a trailer backing into the other, causing the damage.

A passenger of the offending vehicle exits to inspect the damage, then walks away from the scene.

The driver of the truck and trailer that caused the damage also fled the scene without reporting the collision or damage.

Anyone with information about this collision are asked to contact the Valemount RCMP 250-566-4466 or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Vandalism/Theft Update

During the early morning hours of December 10, 2017 unknown individual(s) roamed the Village of Valemount, entering several vehicles, stealing personal items from vehicles, and spray painting many areas with red paint.

To date the Valemount RCMP have received upwards of 25 files related to this incident. Some stolen items have been recovered and returned to their owners, and four suspects identified who are not from the immediate area.

Police continue to investigate this matter, and ask the public who have information regarding these incidents (Dec. 10 between the hours of 1:00AM and 6:00AM) to report them to the Valemount RCMP 250-566-4466.