RDFFG Board Highlights

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George Board meeting of December 14 saw the appointment of representatives to various committees, a renewal of the ALC Delegation Agreement, and the adoption of an Asset Management Strategy. Community Grant approvals were also announced.

The Regional District approved a number of appointments of RDFFG directors to standing committees, external agencies, and select committees, of which included Village of Valemount Mayor Jeannette Townsend once again to the Columbia Basin Trust. As well, Area H representative Dannielle Alan was appointed to the Fraser Basin Council and the Valemount Area Recreation Development Association (VARDA). Chair Art Kaehn is on the NDIT (PG) Regional Advisory Committee as well as the UNBC South-Central Regional Advisory Committee.

Other appointments included Lyn Hall to the Municipal Finance Authority; PG Treaty Advisory Committee, Terry Burgess; Warren Wilson to the Municipal Insurance Association; NCLGA, Pat Crook; Yellowhead Highway Association, Kevin Dunphy and the Nechako Watershed Roundtable, Lara Beckett.

ALC Delegation Agreement to be renewed

The Regional District Board voted to continue its delegation agreement with the Agricultural Land Commission. The agreement gives the Board the authority to make decisions regarding non-farm use and subdivision applications within the Agricultural Land Reserve when the proposal meets the terms of an approved Official Community Plan. The original agreement was signed in 2002. Earlier this year the Agricultural Land Commission provided the Regional District with a proposed Delegation Agreement to replace the current agreement. The Board will look to finalize the new agreement in the spring of 2018.

Asset Management Strategy adopted

The Regional District is moving forward with an asset management strategy. Regional District assets include infrastructure such as community water and sewage systems, trails, parking lots and a variety of buildings, solid waste infrastructure and fire trucks and light duty vehicles. In 2016, the value of the Regional District’s current assets was estimated at over $54,000,000. This strategy will provide the framework for the Regional District to move forward in the development of a program that embraces best practices in asset management to support sustainable service delivery.

Community Grants

Local grants that were approved included $25,000 to the Robson Valley Canoe Community Endowment Fund (conditional upon matching grant from NDIT), and $886 to the McBride Secondary School Parent Advisory Council for facility rental and tournament expenses.