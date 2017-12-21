2018 Resident Vehicle Passes now available

As the sun continues to set on Canada 150, thoughts turn to a brand new year in Jasper National Park. On January 1st, entry fees for visitors resume and a new Jasper resident pass will be required. Parks Canada gate staff are already gearing up to resume their more traditional role.

The 2018 vehicle pass is now available at the Parks Canada administration office in the Jasper train station. The pass has been specially designed for 2018 featuring the Sunwapta a major tributary of the mighty Athabasca.

For those in the park temporarily, work passes are also available to match the length of the individual’s employment. Please provide documentation such as a letter of employment.

The administration office is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. Don’t forget to bring along your vehicle registration to obtain the pass.