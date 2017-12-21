An important Season reminder

The Valemount and District Fire Rescue Department wishes to remind residents to be extra cautious during this time of year, especially with heating sources, electrical equipment, Christmas trees and candles.

Never keep flammable materials near a wood or pellet burning appliance, and teach young children safety precautions near these heating sources.

Properly dispose of ashes in a metal container well away from other combustibles and not with other solid waste.

If you have a freshly cut Christmas tree, keep it well watered.

If you buy an artificial tree, be sure it is fire retardant.

Check Christmas lights for breaks, exposed wires, or loose connections.

Use either ULC, CSA, or ETEL approved electrical devices.

Keep flammable items at least one metre from space heaters, and never leave them unattended.

Never use lighted candles on or near a Christmas tree, and never go to bed with candles burning.

Test your smoke alarm once per month, and change the battery once per year.

Sleep with your bedroom door closed, because smoke can kill you before flames get near you.

Keep a fire extinguisher around, and learn how to use it.

The Valemount and District Fire Rescue Department wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season and urges everyone to please not hesitate to call 911 at any time should you smell smoke or see fire or suspect that you may have a chimney fire.

Happy Holidays!