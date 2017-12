This year’s Christmas concert presented by the Valemount Elementary School students gave a variety of traditional with a twist and jazzed up jingles, with performances recognizing holiday traditions and cultures around the world.

The concert was capped by senior students’ re-enactment of “Home Alone”, all ending with a reminder to not forget our loved ones with the song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo

Dianne St. Jean photo