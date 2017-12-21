Robson Valley Junior Academy presents

On Dec. 14 students of the Robson Valley Junior Academy performed a Christmas play at the McBride Seventh Day Adventist Church. The play, “The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey”, tells the story of a sorrowful woodcutter (played by Noel Lorenz, above) who ultimately rediscovers happiness.

The play was organized by Grades 5 – 9 teacher Jerry Stanley, and students helped with the props. Thanks to Karen Andrews for her work on the costumes as well as other church members and volunteers who lent a hand to make the production an enjoyable success.

Leon Lorenz Photo