Dashing through the snow

The Rocky Mountain goat’s white thick coat keeps it warm as it treks the colder, high elevations of the mountains. By nature normally skittish around humans, those in national parks are more accustomed to human contact and may be bolder.

Mountain goats are among the most aggressive ungulates of their own species, and while attacks on humans are rare, they are on the increase, so hikers are cautioned to try to avoid contact. This one decided it was not going to stick around.

In a mountainous land of bitter cold winds, ice, snow, and 40 below weather, the Rocky Mountain goat is well protected from the elements by their wooly two-layer coat. The fine dense wool of their undercoat is covered with a thick layer of long hollow hairs that can be eight inches in length. Here a 19-month-old youngster hurries to catch up to the others in the band.

