Changes in Village staff and management of Visitor Information Centre

The Village of Valemount is reorganizing staff positions, and in some cases creating new ones, in order to meet their Strategic Plan 2018-22 goals, and to implement the decision to bring the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) under Village management. In order to keep costs as low as possible and to operate within the existing budget, some positions have been combined.

The positions/promotions are as follows: Suzanne Bloodoff has the new position of Deputy-Director of Finance and Emergency Management Coordinator; Megan Vincente has been promoted to Planner 1; Dean Schneider is Bylaw Enforcement Supervisor and Building and Fire Inspector; Chris Dolbec is now the Bylaw Enforcement Officer and remains in Animal Control; and Carleena Shepherd is promoted to Deputy Corporate Officer (effective May 1).

With the Village taking on the management of the VIC, a new position of Village Visitor Information Centre Supervisor was created, with Sarah Boyd filling the position.

New additional hires will be taking place up to April in order to fill those positions now vacant due to the changes, and to continue with summer employment opportunities for the VIC.

The Village’s municipal office will combine with the VIC between now and April, with an expected grand opening for May 1, from which time the VIC will become operational year-round. The Village’s operating hours will remain Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The VIC will operate during those same hours during non-summer months, but will have extended hours during the summer (May to September) seven days a week. No municipal affairs business will be conducted during the extended hours.

“Combining the Visitor Information Centre (VIC) and the Village Municipal Office under one organizational umbrella will ensure costs remain as low as possible without compromising high levels of customer service. Both residents and visitors alike can enjoy this public space. There will be a reduction in product offerings for tourism purchases this year, however there will be some consignment space available for local small business owners that may wish to sell their products. The Village will host a grand opening on May 1, time and details to follow.” - Adam Davey, CAO.