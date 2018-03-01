Business Watch New owners at Welcome Home Gifts & More

On Wednesday Feb 14 new owners Fran and Kevin Chiupka officially took over the business located at 289 Main street in McBride and are now working under the new business name of Welcome Home Gifts & More.

They have done some interior reorganizing to make the appearance a little more open. The bright interior will see giftware for every taste and occasion, locally crafted bath luxuries, as well as the coffee bar with lunch served daily and more.

Fran Chiupka, known for her bath bombs and other bath supplies under the name of Itty Bitty Bath Co, will have her product line on hand in the store.

“Wanting to get into business has always been a dream of mine,” says Fran.

The store will continue carrying the same line of products, with more ideas being explored for the future; however, they expect to phase out the antique items over the next few months.

The new owners were unable to attend the Gift Trade Fair in February as they were busy learning the business, reorganizing the store layout, and preparing for their opening day on Feb. 14.

Fran will be at the store daily with help from Kevin from time to time. Daily soup and lunch specials are being planned with some homemade baking as well. Presently the store will be open from 8:30 am to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday and the Chiupkas hope to hold some special evening events in the future