McBride Junior Mustangs - District Champions!

What an amazing season for McBride Junior Boy's Basketball that started in November and finished with District Champions in February.

The Junior boys and girls played a total of 19 games (13 wins and 6 losses). Through their losses and challenges they have learned and grown to be a stronger team. We are very thankful to the Lord for having been able to coach these young athletes.

Jessica Arnold photo

Front (left to right): #9 Zaina Barrett, #8 Seth Hulka, #1 Daniel Lin, #6 Gunnar Goodkey, #5 Jediah Rich. Back (left to right): Assistant Coach Lisa Hulka, #3 Levi Littlechild, #4 Ezra Keim, #16 Clay Cardinal, #10 Noah Sicotte, #7 Tyler Nieme, and Coach Peter Hulka.

Our final games (played with only eight team members Clay Cardinal, Daniel Lin, Ezra Keim, Gunnar Goodkey, Jediah Rich, Noah Sicotte, Seth Hulka and Zaina Barrett) were against Valemount (another talented group), it was so close that McBride Junior Mustangs took the win by three points (55-52).

The championship game against College Heights, McBride Junior Mustangs were able to finally pull ahead in the last five minutes by nine points (final score 63-54).

(Left to right) Ezra Keim and Noah Sicotte. Jessica Arnold photo

Noah Sicotte was awarded 1st Team Allstar and Ezra Keim received the tournament MVP. We are so proud of how well you worked as a team and now celebrating your amazing win!!

We would like to thank all the parents, grandparents, family and community for supporting our Junior team. Whether it was through fundraising, travelling, chaperoning, cheering - we are so thankful and appreciative.

Although our team (McBride Junior Mustangs) was small in number against bigger population teams, we played with heart, skill and determination. What an honour to bring home first place District's trophy from Prince George!

We have encouraged each one of you to always do your best, whether it is on the court and off. That is true success.

It's truly been a pleasure coaching you all.

- Coach Peter and Lisa Hulka

"A setback is a setup for a comeback."