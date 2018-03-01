Get ready! The vALEmount Craft Beer Experience is coming back!

The vALEmount Craft Beer Experience (VCBE) is among the few valley events that has drawn in large out-of-town crowds. It is branded as a fundraising beer festival that gives back to our community and our country. The newly formed Sacrifice Red Veteran Support Society will be the sponsor organization for this year’s and future VCBE events. The Society will then contribute to the Communities for Veterans Foundation - The Forge Program, the Valemount Royal Canadian Legion, the Valemount Arts and Cultural Society. A portion of this year’s funds will go toward local children. The event also promotes our community’s great outdoor lifestyle. It showcases craft-brewed beer, cider, and wine, along with four regional food trucks. This is all topped off with notable music acts to entertain with the majestic backdrop of the surrounding mountains.

The festival came about from Three Ranges Brewing Company co-owner, Michael Lewis, as a passing idea that he mentioned out loud. “Next thing I know, I have an appointment at the Village to talk about how we execute this plan,” said Lewis. The inaugural June 2017 event was considered a smashing success. The event donated $25,000 to its chosen charities. It received rave reviews on social media, and the buzz for this year’s event is growing as the anticipation builds for ticket sales.

Planning for the 2018 event has been underway since November. The focus is to grow in a sustainable way to keep the same personal feel of the first year while making room for more festival goers and expanding the offerings. Ticket sales will increase to 700. Music acts will include the Robson Valley’s own Samson’s Delilah and the high energy, 8 men strong, Five Alarm Funk. There will be four additional breweries this year, Left Field Cider will return, and Harper’s Trail Winery is coming up from Kamloops. Lewis explained how the event ties in with our local tourism experience, “We are working to create synergies with other events in the valley like the Valemount Mountain Bike fest and local tour companies with deals for trips such as heli-tours, horseback rides, and whitewater rafting.”

How to Get Involved

Tickets go on sale March 3rd at 8:00 a.m. on the website, vcbe.org. There are two separately ticketed events. The weekend kicks off with a Meet the Brewers night at the Best Western Valemount Inn and Suites June 15th, featuring specialty casks from the brewers, appetizers and music from the Interstellar Jays. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. The main event will be held at the Valemount Airport on Saturday June 16th from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. It is a shuttle-only accessible site. A shuttle bus schedule will be posted with pickup locations and departure times closer to the date. The organizers are working to further streamline the event and will offer online beer tickets to avoid long line ups at the ticket table.

Sponsorship / advertising packages are available, please send an email to payables@srvss.org. Volunteers can sign up at vcbe.org. If you cannot attend but would like to donate to the charity cause, there is an option to donate online. u