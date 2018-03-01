McBride hosts 2018 Senior Boys Basketball Zones

Eight teams attended and competed for three spots in the Single A Provincials. Teams included MacKenzie, Fort Nelson, Mountain Christian, Valemount, Northside Christian, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake and McBride.

Four games began on Thursday followed by four more Friday, and the final day Saturday had five games being played. On Friday morning team coaches’ meetings were held followed by a Skills and Drills competition.

On Thursday night over 130 players, coaches and support staff were treated to a roast beef dinner with all the fixings as well as an evening of entertainment and games for all to be involved. The dinner and entertainment were held at the E-Free Church in McBride. The high school concession was available all through the tournament in support of the local McBride basketball team.

The McBride games were well attended by parents, visitors and family alike. In the end the three teams that qualified to move onto the Single A Provincials were with a first-place finish, Northside Christian, second Fraser Lake and third place went to Fort St. James. Congratulations to all the team players coaches and support staff for putting on an entertaining and great display of McBride hospitality.