Proceeds of 3rd Annual Joseph Lussier Memorial Kickball Tournament awarded

Brooklyn Lussier (l) and Rilah Lussier (r) present a cheque to Bonnie Barnett to assist her with her medical expenses, proceeds from the 3rd Annual Joseph Lussier Memorial Kickball Tournament held last September.

Jackilyn Lussier suddenly and unexpectedly lost her husband Joey three years ago leaving her with two young daughters to raise and a future of uncertainty. The village rallied around her and provided not only emotional but financial support to get her through the tough times.

Since then Jackilyn has been tireless in her efforts to give back and pay it forward. That fall she created the Joseph Lussier Memorial Kickball Tournament to help keep Joey’s memory alive for their daughters Brooklyn and Rilah. Each year, the proceeds go to a local family suffering personal tragedy.

Last September Jackilyn announced that the proceeds of the 3rd annual tournament would be held in trust for another family in need; it turned out that she did not have to wait long.

Bonnie Barnett, a resident of McBride with strong ties to Valemount and the Lussier family is dealing with a form of inoperable cancer. Barnett faces round after round of chemo and radiation. There is a treatment available that may help get this cancer in check, but it is in Ontario and will be expensive.

Barnett was the prime candidate to receive the funds, so on March 7, Jackilyn and her girls drove to McBride and presented Bonnie with a cheque for $4301 to help her through this trying time.

Lussier emphasizes that she does not want thanks but rather the thanks go out to the Martens family and Allison Olson for helping with the tournaments, to her friends and family, and the community that comes together every September to make this annual event the success it has become.

The next Joseph Lussier Memorial Tournament will be held September 8 and 9, and as always, the funds raised will continue to help people in the Robson Valley.