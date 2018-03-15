- Home
Proceeds of 3rd Annual Joseph Lussier Memorial Kickball Tournament awarded
Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 00:00 Marie Birkbeck
Since then Jackilyn has been tireless in her efforts to give back and pay it forward. That fall she created the Joseph Lussier Memorial Kickball Tournament to help keep Joey’s memory alive for their daughters Brooklyn and Rilah. Each year, the proceeds go to a local family suffering personal tragedy.
Last September Jackilyn announced that the proceeds of the 3rd annual tournament would be held in trust for another family in need; it turned out that she did not have to wait long.
Bonnie Barnett, a resident of McBride with strong ties to Valemount and the Lussier family is dealing with a form of inoperable cancer. Barnett faces round after round of chemo and radiation. There is a treatment available that may help get this cancer in check, but it is in Ontario and will be expensive.
Barnett was the prime candidate to receive the funds, so on March 7, Jackilyn and her girls drove to McBride and presented Bonnie with a cheque for $4301 to help her through this trying time.
Lussier emphasizes that she does not want thanks but rather the thanks go out to the Martens family and Allison Olson for helping with the tournaments, to her friends and family, and the community that comes together every September to make this annual event the success it has become.
The next Joseph Lussier Memorial Tournament will be held September 8 and 9, and as always, the funds raised will continue to help people in the Robson Valley.
