Canadian Armed Forces make regular visit to McBride

The advance party for the 1 Service Battalion from Edmonton, AB arrived in McBride on Sunday in preparation for their planned winter practice, with about 100 troops arriving the next day.

Troops take in training and charity hockey game

After taking in some mountainous patrol training, 1 Service Battalion will face off against local players in a charity hockey game at the RV Recreation Centre in McBride on Mar. 15 at 6:00 p.m.

During the game the Robson Valley Recreation Centre will be conducting a charity food drive with proceeds going to the local food bank.

Village Council members joined troops for supper at the hall prior to Tuesday’s Council meeting.