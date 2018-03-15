Village of Valemount news and highlights

The Village has applied for a BC Air Access Program (BCAAP) grant to cover upwards of 75% of the runway lighting replacement project. The Village has also applied for a grant from NDIT to offset the Village’s costs for the replacement. The grants are significant, amounting to approximately $200,000. The airport’s current lights, which had a ten-year life span and are about twelve years old, were found to be non-operational. A precise approach path indicator (PAPI) for aircraft (especially emergency aircraft) to be able to land safely at night also had to be obtained.

Letters of Concern

Cannabis Revenue Sharing

A number of letters from municipalities across the province have been forwarded to the Provincial government stating that there should be equitable share between the Province and local government of cannabis revenue.

Municipalities such as the Village of Chase, the City of Enderby and District of Sicamous have asked the Village of Valemount to add their voice to the support of revenue sharing.

The concern is that the legalization of cannabis will have an impact on social services, land use, planning, business licensing, law enforcement, etc. resulting in additional costs for local government.

As a result, municipalities are requesting that the Province share at least 50% of its cannabis-related revenues with them, which will help local governments offset some of the costs associated with legalization and ensure that taxpayers, and the local government programs they rely on, are not unduly burdened by this decision.

Greyhound Transportation cuts

The Village has sent a letter to the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure stating concerns regarding the Greyhound Bus service cuts in Northern BC, noting that there are publicly funded transportation alternatives available that are not currently being offered to Northern areas.

Support of the Kinder Morgan/Trans Mountain pipeline project

A letter has also been sent to Premier Horgan stating the Village’s support of the Kinder Morgan/Trans Mountain pipeline project. The letter outlined the benefits of the pipeline as well as addressing concerns over environmental protection.

Burn It Smart Free Wood Stove Workshop

On March 19 there will be a free wood burning workshop at the Valemount Community Centre at 6:30. Some of the interesting topics covered will be Burning without Smoke, Firewood, Wood Heat Options, etc. Bring a piece of wood from your woodpile to test it for moisture content.



