Women’s Health Fair held in celebration of International Women’s Day

This year the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS), in collaboration with Northern Health, sponsored an all-day Women’s Health Fair in McBride.

Women are celebrated through various events every year on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The sessions were designed to provide information on subjects they are likely to encounter in their roles as moms, guardians, caregivers, and women in general; for example, how to talk to kids about sexuality, including the very important issue of sexting and consent.

Wellness and health care discussions on aging, including subjects of concern exclusive to females (such as the ‘M’ word) were also presented.

The sessions were open, informative, and fun, and those attending were also treated to a re-usable cloth bag from the Golden Raven museum group in which was a mug from Northern Health and travel manicure set donated by Linda Fry. Healthy refreshments were also offered. Thanks to those who provided and sponsored these items.

The Robson Valley Support Society serves a vital function as the primary community services for the Robson Valley region. RVSS provides many free services for all community members and pays special attention to supporting, assisting, and educating women and families in need or in crisis.

One of their key roles is to provide counseling, outreach and refuge for those at risk of or living with domestic and/or sexualized violence.

RVSS also provides input on health issues, and serves as a connector to other agencies that help to strengthen women and their families.

RVSS has offices in both McBride and Valemount