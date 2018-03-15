A message in a bottle that can save your life

The Blue Bottle program is a free service for individuals of all ages, but especially good for those who are aged, live alone, and/or have special health concerns.

Should emergency services have to go to a residence, the Blue Bottle kit provides them with easy and accurate information, particularly if the patient is unresponsive or unable in any other way to provide necessary and accurate medical information.

The kit is comprised of a blue bottle that is kept in the freezer and contains a form you fill out that lists vital health information such as medical conditions and medications, health card number, doctor’s name, and other emergency contacts.

It even has a space to fill out if you own a pet. The pet’s name is put on the form, along with who is to take care of your pet should you be hospitalized.

The kit also contains a sticker that is put on your door, as well as a fridge magnet that lets paramedics and other emergency service staff know that you have this information available to them.

Dianne St. Jean photo Centre: The Blue Bottle kit contains a door sticker, fridge magnet, and of course, a blue bottle containing an information form that is kept in the freezer for emergency services staff.

The Robson Valley IDA has generously provided the blue bottles for the kit, and the RVSS sponsored the print materials.

You can obtain a Blue Bottle kit by picking one up at the McBride Hospital or the Robson Valley Support Society office in McBride, or by contacting Tanya Rich.

Taking the little extra time required to fill out the form and putting it in the freezer for others to easily find may one day mean saving precious time in an emergency situation.