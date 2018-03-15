Vying for funding

There was a good turnout of public for the 2018 CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program presentations on the evening of March 5 in Valemount. Public interest and voting largely determines which groups get what money.

The school was open to the public at 5:00 p.m. to provide an opportunity to view the tables and talk with representatives and ask questions about their projects.

Representatives from various groups applying for the 2018 CBT Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program (CIP/AAP) grants set up information tables in the VSS foyer on Monday afternoon, March 5.

Actual presentations by grant applicants began at 6:00 in the theatre.

In all there were 12 applications for CBT grant money.

These included: Valemount and Area Recreation Development (VARDA), asking $15,000 for Phase 4 of the Bike Park; the Village of Valemount Housing Committee, also $15,000 for an Affordable Housing Sites Feasibility Plan; Yellowhead Outdoor Recreation Association (YORA0, $20,000 for Five-Mile Recreation Site Development planning and engineering; the Robson Valley Spay & Neuter Society, $7,000 for their spay/neuter/vaccinate project; (Valemount Children’s Activity Society (VCAS), $19,650 for playground rejuvenation; the Legion, asking for $13,785 to replace kitchen and hall equipment and furnishings; Valemount Senior Citizens Association of BC, $7,770 for the Circle of Security Parenting Program; Valemount Affordable Rentals Society, $59,280 for start-up projects; Valemount Minor Hockey Association, $7,000 for Power Skating Camp; Canoe Valley Community Association (CVCA), $8,627 for Child Care Licensing upgrades; the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS), $36,164 for a Valemount Community Coordinator of Volunteers; the Elementary School PAC, $23,240, for the Circle of Security Parenting Program.

The presenters were given limited time to outline and describe their projects and why they feel they qualify for funding.

The audience had an opportunity to ask the applicants questions after their presentation.

The public was then asked to fill out their voting forms according to level of priority.

Now the collection of those votes is in the hand of the CBT CIP/AAP Adjudication Committee, who will review the applications and the public response, and submit their recommendations to Council.

The dollar total of all applicants came to $232,516; the total funding available from CBT is $250,896.67

Although the total amount available exceeds the applied-for amount does not mean that all applicants will be successful, or receive the full amount applied for.