The need for seed

Approximately 70-80 people took in the presentations, displays, and delicious refreshments and lunch.

There was another good turn out for the 5th Annual Open Gate Garden Robson Valley Seedy Saturday on Mar. 3 at the Dunster school.

The day began with a presentation by Barb Zimmer on ‘Why Your Garden is So Important’, speaking about the necessity of preserving and using heritage seed and growing our own food, especially in light of the inundation of genetically modified foods (GMO) and mono-industry seed production.

Garry and Wendy Lowe, who always have interesting presentations, gave a good talk on root cellars – what conditions work best, such as humidity and temperature, as well as what types of vegetables do best in certain environments.

Jackie Edwards and Loretta Simpson talked about preserving foods by canning, drying, pickling, etc. to preserve home grown food.

And of course there were the usual informative displays as well as seed trading and buying, and an Open Gate Garden display.

Steven Storch from College of New Caledonia (CNC) also had a table and was on hand to discuss and get input on Agricultural Skills Training Needs.

Overall it was just another good Seedy Saturday, having people leave wishing for the warmer days of spring so we can get on with planting!

Dianne St. Jean photo CNC had a table for anyone interested in agricultural skills training.

Dianne St. Jean photo Garry and Wendy Lowe gave handy tips on root cellar construction.