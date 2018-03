Canoe Valley Skating Club hosted their year end Carnival on Saturday March 3, drawing good crowds to both the matinee and the evening performance.

From the youngest Pre-school skaters to the Senior Stars the 60+ skaters, glided, twirled, spun and jumped through their moves, each routine themed after a popular movie or television program.

Congratulations Canoe Valley Skating Club on your 45th successful year!

A job well done!