McBride enjoys a Vacation

Saturday evening, March 10, saw some full stands of family, friends and more attending the McBride Figure Skating Club show at the Robson Valley Recreation Centre. The theme was “Vacation”.

The show started at 7 pm, first with the National Anthem, followed by the Canskate 1 group of kids, much to the delight of the audience.

The evening continued with the theme of Vacation throughout, with both groups of skaters and individual skaters showing off their abilities to the appreciative crowd.

Hats off to the volunteers who helped put on the show and decorate the arena. Lots of work and effort was put in by the skaters themselves.

Thanks also to the three coaches, Caitlyn Dube of the Star 1 group, Elizabeth Trask for Star 2 coaching and Lynsie Shalla for Canskate levels 1 and 2.





Great job skaters!

Awesome show.



