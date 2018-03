The Valemount Minor Hockey club will be having their year-end wind down on Thurs. March 15 at 7:00 pm. All the players from each team will come together to play one final game. The club would like to thank tournament referees Reg McNee, Ryan McNee and Dustin Byford, the timekeepers and all their sponsors and everyone who came out to watch. Thanks also to coaches Jason Nash, Marc Tremblay and Jamie Loignon.