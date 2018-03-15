Health & Wellness - Alternative healing modalities for overall wellbeing

When one thinks of alternative practices for healing the body, one typically thinks of massage therapy or acupuncture or chiropractic care. However, there is an onslaught of other modalities that can have massive impact on the body.

Even though most of these practices cannot be found in the Robson Valley area, if you happen to be travelling or vacationing in a larger center, you can usually get in for an appointment. Self-care is still important while on the road and trying new therapies can be part of your adventure.

Therapeutic reflexology (hand, foot) with essential oils

Reflexology is a natural therapy that can restore balance, relieve pain, dispel uncomfortable symptoms, and assist in maintaining good health throughout your body.

Typically, reflexology is performed by applying moderate pressure on specific points on both the hands and feet. Each point stimulates a nerve, which then improves blood supply to the corresponding area of the body, triggering a healing response from your body, cleansing the body of toxins, and allowing the body to return to its natural state of balance.

Most often, a person will experience immediate relief from pain or symptoms after a treatment has been given. However, certain illnesses which are considered chronic may require several treatments before any improvements are noticed.

Reflexology is highly successful in dealing with many symptoms and disorders such as:

Back, neck, or knee pain, shoulder tension, or sciatica

Headaches and migraines

PMS, irregular periods, and menopause

Asthma

Anxiety and depression

Arthritis

Colds and flu

Thyroid imbalances

Indigestion and IBS

Chronic fatigue

Edema

High blood pressure

Sluggish bowels

Infertility

Sleep disorders

Neuralgia

Kidney/bladder infections

And much, much more!

Raindrop technique

This technique was originally developed and used by the Lacota Indians. It combines the art of aromatherapy with the techniques of reflexology. Raindrop therapy gets its name from the application of essential oils about six inches above your spine, which feel like raindrops!

Many people have found this therapy helpful in relieving back pain and neck tension, straightening spinal misalignments caused by injury or other factors, even healing severe cases of scoliosis (spinal curvature).

Even if you do not have any of these issues, you can still benefit greatly from Raindrop session. It is a wonderful way to detoxify your body, boost your immune system, and achieve a state of balance in all of your body's functions.

Colour therapy

Practitioners most often combine this modality with a reflexology, reiki, or raindrop treatment, however it can also be experienced as an individual therapy.

Colour therapy enhances reflexology, breaking down accumulated energy painlessly, and is used to help heal the person, and their symptoms, while they deal with the root cause.

Many ancient civilizations used color to treat physical diseases, heal relationships, assist in childbirth, and to aid the dying in their transition from earthly to spiritual life. Today, color is still used in many ways.

Some examples include:

Blue light used for babies born with jaundice

Light boxes are commonly used to help those suffering from SAD (seasonal affective disorder)

Lasers used for the incision of tissue, removing tumors, tattoos, and also for the acceleration of wound healing from burns, leg ulcers, bedsores, or varicose problems.

Whether you want to try a treatment that includes all three in one or as an individual treatment, your body can always benefit from a non-invasive healing therapy.