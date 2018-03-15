Through the Lens - March 15, 2018

A rare shot such as this one of a lynx on the hunt, captured by professional wildlife photographer Leon Lorenz, doesn’t come along very often. Lorenz sometimes calls the Canada lynx the "Snowshoe Cat" because of its large furry feet, and the fact that it feeds almost exclusively on snowshoe hares. See page 11 for more shots of The Hunt.

Lynx in the chain - food chain that is - helps keep the snowshoe hare population in check. Master hunters that they are, they still have to wander many miles between meals as the snowshoe hare is usually not an easy catch. In my relentless search to film lynx behaviours I've seen many attempts written in the fresh snow where this sneaky cat has failed to catch its prize. Here this lynx patiently ambushes for a hare, then minutes later I had the rare opportunity to film this predator in action as it puts a stalk on an unsuspecting bunny. Unfortunately the forest was thick at this point and I couldn't see the lynx after it made its first leap. The hare escaped to live another day.

