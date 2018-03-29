Plans for student and low-income housing in Valemount underway

In a news release dated Mar. 21, the Government of British Columbia and Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) announced that they are partnering with Valemount Affordable Rentals Society (VARS) to work towards providing affordable rental housing options for students and low-income people in the Valemount region.

Part of the plan involves the purchase of an eight-unit building at Juniper Street, formerly the Ramakada Motel, which is to be renovated and converted into new affordable rental units. Adjoining land has also been purchased for future development of more affordable rental housing.

“We’re excited to partner with the Trust and the Province to increase the housing inventory for Valemount,” commented Riette Kenkel, president of Valemount Affordable Rentals Society.

“Our focus for phase one is student housing, and our long-term vision is to become the local resource for affordable housing in our community.”

Funding requirements to be met

The B.C. government and CBT are investing a combined $220,000 in capital funding for the project. The funding comes in the form of a forgivable loan, which rests on VARS meeting conditions within a certain time frame in order for the loan to be forgiven.

The Province is also providing interim financing of $297,000 in the form of a mortgage that the Society must repay.

“This project will bring much-needed relief for people who are struggling to find affordable housing in the community where they live or go to school,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This project is just the beginning, and I look forward to announcing even more affordable housing throughout the basin as part of our government’s work to help people in British Columbia find a safe and affordable place to call home.”

According to the release, this is the first affordable rental housing project to be funded by an agreement announced last fall between the B.C. government and CBT, which they say includes a commitment of $14 million each over the next three years to create 225 new affordable rental housing units in the region.

The funding VARS is receiving is totally separate from the CBT CIP/AAP grant funds applications that have recently been decided upon, and which VARS was unsuccessful at obtaining. In that application the society requested just over $59,000 for start-up projects.

Rezoning first needed

Before renovations can begin the property first has to be rezoned. The Village is currently working on this, with the possibility of creating a new P4 (Public) zone that would qualify institutions such as colleges, etc.

Once rezoning is approved, renovations can begin.

VARS is hoping that students will be able to move into their units by June 2018, just in time for summer courses at Valemount College.

“We heard from basin residents that affordable housing was a priority, and now we can move forward on our commitment to increasing its availability in our communities,” said Johnny Strilaeff, CBT president and CEO.