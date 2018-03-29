Canadian Armed Forces face off in McBride

The 1 Service Battalion troops, numbering just under 100, utilized the Robson Valley Community Centre as their command post and overnight accommodations for the members.

From March 12th - 16th the Canadian Armed Forces held their winter exercises on the Belle Mountain area near McBride.

The exercises on Belle Mountain began on Wed. the 14th with five teams of ten troops starting out on their mission, with 15-minute intervals between the teams.

The teams had been briefed on the mission “Ghost Rider” - locating a downed aircraft and finding survivors.

During the exercise the troops had sleds of supplies and their heavy backpacks, travelling through a variety of checkpoints using their GPS skills.

They had an overnight stay on the mountain with approximately three-quarters of their full route expected to arrive before darkness. Teams were clocked in at the checkpoints and their progress regularly evaluated.

The recent warmer temperatures and rain made the trek more difficult than anticipated than originally planned.

On the first of the two days, at one of the stations, troops coming upon a “survivor” were to ask a series of questions and obtain information on the downed aircraft location and status.

The second day, Thursday, had the teams heading out to find their next checkpoints and the location of the downed aircraft and pilot. The teams had to evaluate the status of the injured pilot and make appropriate arrangements to have him receive medical attention, aka triage, and be prepared for medical evacuation. Part of the exercise included the troops being advised that they had also suffered losses and that their team was reduced to only 50 percent of their original members.

The Company Commander responsible for the activity, Major Matt Hansen, indicated that while there were some injuries, overall the exercise went very well. The exercise itself was designed to test the mental resilience and challenge the soldiers.

Allan Frederick photo

Allan Frederick photo

The winning team was Maintenance Company. Major Hansen referred to them as “a bunch of hard working guys”.

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Heather Morrison, spoke about the various people who had helped with the 1 Service Battalion, with special thanks to Mayor Loranne Martin, Recreation Facility Manager Lyle Lewis, and local Search and Rescue personnel Rod Whelpton, who had arranged for the layout of the survival trek as well as helping to assist with any injured troop removal.

The exercises were followed on Thursday night by two charity hockey games between the troops and local players. The first game, won by the Armed Forces with a score of eight to two, was a fun game with many of the local McBride Oldtimer hockey players involved.

Funds raised by both the concession and donations of food and monies went to the local Food Bank.

The later game was of a more serious nature. The 1 Service Battalion team had played here before against the McBride Selects for the trophy, with the Armed Forces having lost the last two times.

The game was full of excitement, and with the McBride Selects down five to three with less than three minutes to play, the McBride team made a comeback, scoring two goals and having the game end in a five to five tie.

At overtime with three on three, the McBride Selects scored the winning goal, keeping the trophy in McBride.

There were presentations prior to the game, with Mayor Martin receiving a picture of the 1 Service Battalion group and a special plaque to celebrate the 1 Service Battalion’s 50th anniversary that included a troop flag.

The Commanding Officer also presented the “special hockey trophy” to the captain of the McBride Selects following the second game.

“My unit, having been here over many years, has found the Village of McBride’s hospitality to be unparalleled,” said Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Heather Morrison.