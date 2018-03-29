New CAO for Village of McBride

McCutcheon will be working with the Interim CAO Mark Brown until the March 29th when his contract as Interim CAO expires.

Sheila McCutcheon began her position as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Village on March 20th and was sworn in at Tuesday’s Regularly Scheduled Village Council meeting on March 27th.

McCutcheon brings with her six years of local government experience, having worked as Chief Financial Officer in both Mackenzie and the District of Vanderhoof, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Corporate Officer in Cache Creek. Prior to her local government work McCutcheon was employed in cost recovery finance at CNC in Prince George where she was born and raised.

While this is her first position as CAO, employment with the Village of McBride also gave her the opportunity to make a comeback to the North.

As a point of interest and familiarity with McBride, just over 60 years ago her father moved from Manitoba to McBride with the CNR.

With her experience and knowledge, from working in the smaller communities and her love of the North, McCutcheon feels that she has an understanding of what may be involved in the community’s recovery and economic future.