New CAO for Village of McBride
Thursday, March 29, 2018 - 00:00 Allan Frederick
McCutcheon brings with her six years of local government experience, having worked as Chief Financial Officer in both Mackenzie and the District of Vanderhoof, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Corporate Officer in Cache Creek. Prior to her local government work McCutcheon was employed in cost recovery finance at CNC in Prince George where she was born and raised.
While this is her first position as CAO, employment with the Village of McBride also gave her the opportunity to make a comeback to the North.
As a point of interest and familiarity with McBride, just over 60 years ago her father moved from Manitoba to McBride with the CNR.
With her experience and knowledge, from working in the smaller communities and her love of the North, McCutcheon feels that she has an understanding of what may be involved in the community’s recovery and economic future.