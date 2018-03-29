Burn it Smart! presentation an eye-opener on harmful wood-burning practices

The difference in burning wood in a high-efficiency stove as opposed to a non-certified unit was demonstrated at the Burn it Smart presentation held in Valemount on March. 19.

The Village of Valemount hosted a Burn it Smart presentation on Monday evening, Mar. 19 at the Community Hall.

Aside from a very informative talk inside the hall, those attending were given a ‘live’ illustration outside of the differences between using a high-efficiency certified wood burning stove and a non-certified stove. The differences in the amount of smoke were obvious and impressive.

The importance of using properly dried wood were also explained and demonstrated.

According to the presentation, any visible smoke emitting from a chimney is a sign of poor or incomplete burning, and it is the smoke that carries the fine particulate matter that is so harmful to our health.

As well as the serious and downright inconvenient effects of not burning “clean”, burning inefficiently also creates creosote, the primary cause of chimney fires.

Other tips for burning that were mentioned included, never burn garbage, treated or manufactured wood products (like cardboard), flyers or plastics, or even salt water driftwood. These are wood-smoke producers and often emit toxic chemicals into the air.

It is a myth that fire burns off harmful chemicals. Rather, it just changes their form. For example, dioxin, a highly toxic cancer-causing agent, is just one of the many pollutants produced by burning garbage. Airborne dioxins settle into soils and on vegetation. It builds up in body fats and has been found in cow’s milk and even human mother’s milk.

The only downside of this most interesting presentation is that it was actually quite poorly attended, especially considering the amount of residents who rely on wood heating in the region, and the difference it could make in our air quality, especially in the winter, by simply changing some burning practices.