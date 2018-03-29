Minister of Agriculture visits McBride

Feasting, farming and fun appeared to be the theme on the weekend of March 17 and 18 in McBride.

The Farmers Institute, which celebrated their 100th Anniversary in 2015, held their banquet at the Robson Valley Community Centre on Saturday, in which Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, was guest of honour.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham gave an enthusiastic speech on supporting BC agriculture. Submitted photo

Minister Popham really got into the message during her visit to McBride. Submitted photo

Popham, who had been invited to attend by the Institute’s executive, gave an enthusiastic speech on the financial boost given to promote agriculture in our province, ways we could encourage and educate British Columbians on where to buy agricultural products of B.C., and promote the use of our products in various places including hospitals. Chris Robson, secretary for the Farmers Institute, acted as MC for the event.

It was a full house, and the crowd was treated to a delicious meal catered by Jane McClinton and Jane Blouin and helpers. There were also many door prizes as well as a silent auction.

Minister Popham took in a few visits and activities around McBride, including a daring ride on one of Westlund’s cows on the Sunday.

Overall, it was an insightful and delightful visit.