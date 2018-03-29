CBT CIP/AAP grant applications – approved and denied

According to recommendations by the Adjudication Committee, the following grant applications were approved: The Village of Valemount Housing Committee will receive $15,000 for an Affordable Housing Sites Feasibility Plan; VARDA will receive $15,000 for Phase 4 of the Valemount Bike Park; VCAS will receive $19,650 for Playground Rejuvenation; RV Spay/Neuter Society is approved for $7,000 for the

ir spay/neuter/vaccinate project; the RCL Branch 266 receives $13,785 for replacement of kitchen and hall equipment and furnishings; Valemount Minor Hockey Assoc. receives $7,000 for their Power Skating Camp; and Canoe Valley Community Assoc. receives $6,495 for the Child Care Licensing Upgrades. They had applied for $8,627 towards equipment and wages. The Committee felt their application did not demonstrate a need for the wages requested and approves funding for equipment only.

Applications that were denied funding include: YORA’s application for $20,000 for Five Mile Recreation Site Development Planning and Engineering was denied due to concerns of fire risks, water issues, and public concern. The Committee recommends that YORA reapply next year with more detail given. According to the Adjudication Committee, the Valemount Affordable Rentals Society’s (VARS) application for $59,280 for start-up projects was denied on the basis of “low public and committee support, too broad of a mandate and lack of a demonstrated ability to show progress”. The Committee said they would like to see the College up and running before additional funding is awarded.

The Committee also denied the RVSS application for $36,164 for a Community Coordinator of Volunteers, due to low public and committee support. The Committee felt that a need for this service by other non-profit societies was not demonstrated. The Circle of Security Parenting Program application, for $7,770 was also denied. The Committee felt that the wage requested was unjustified and that the application did not demonstrate a benefit to seniors or a need from the community. Also, the project had low public and committee support. The other Circle of Security (PAC) application is not included in this as it was withdrawn.

In all a total of $124,000 in funding applications was denied.