Robson Valley benefits from BC Rural Dividend grants

Four projects in the Robson Valley have been approved for funding by the province, for a total of $395,494.

According to word from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, a number of Robson Valley communities will be receiving a boost through BC Rural Dividend grant funds.

Dunster Community Forest is being awarded $100,000 to complete an inventory of its Community Forest Agreement and update the eaxisting vegetative resource inventory. These activities will support the community forest in its efforts to increase harvest.

As well, the Village of McBride is being awarded $100,000 to conduct a vegetation resource inventory as part of McBride Community Forest's due diligence. Results of this two-phase project will be used to assess the community forest's capacity.

Community Futures Development Corporation of Fraser Fort George is being awarded $95,494 to develop and strengthen social economy in the area. The project will focus on workshops and online webinars to help build capacity, knowledge and skills in the not-for-profit sector.

Finally, the Fraser Headwaters Alliance is being awarded $100,000 to implement phase one of the East Twin-Chalco Trail upgrade. This includes installing bridges and establishing trailheads for the 44 kilometre trail, creating a destination trail for hikers, bikers and equestrians.

Nearly $5 million was granted earlier this month to fund 30 projects in wildfire-impacted areas and two communities that were affected by the shutdown of local mills.

The rural dividend encourages economic diversification, innovation, sustainability and collaboration, and recognizes the diverse needs of individual communities.

As part of Budget 2018, the Government of British Columbia committed to extending the $25-million-per-year rural dividend to 2020-21.

Says Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, "Government is following through on its commitment to help rural communities navigate changes that have impacted local economies, by supporting local business development and creating new partnerships to promote shared prosperity. These rural dividend grants are bringing positive change to rural communities throughout B.C."