VARS members dispute Adjudication Committee’s decision to deny grant application

At the Regular Meeting of Council of Mar. 27, Village of Valemount council members passed all the resolutions to accept the Adjudication Committee’s decisions granting or denying the applications for the Columbia Basin Trust CIP/AAP 2018 funding.

At the end of the meeting, however, three members representing the Valemount Affordable Rentals Society (VARS) strongly voiced their disagreement on the Committee’s decision to deny their grant application for $59,280 towards start-up projects.

VARS Director Bruce Wilkinson spoke first, stating that while he appreciates the work that Adjudication Committee members put in, this is the first decision that he disagrees with.

“They didn’t look at the information properly,” he commented, stating that the reasons given for the denial were in fact answered within their application.

Previous to the Council meeting, Wilkinson and fellow director Judy Holmin had submitted a letter of concern rebutting the reasons why the VARS application was denied.

The first reason was that they had too broad a mandate. The VARS letter responded by outlining the specific mandate of the VARS Society, such as providing affordable housing for low and moderate income residents and adult students as well as office and/or classroom space for the community. The letter went into detail as to how the Society has already purchased property toward this end, and how this move also counter-demonstrates the Committee’s second reason for denial – a lack of demonstrated ability to show progress.

In terms of the Committee’s comment that they would like to see Valemount College up and running before additional funding is awarded, the VARS letter stated that the Committee “seems to have confused VARS with the Valemount College Society in its reference to ‘additional funding’

“VARS has never received any funding from the CBT/CIP and is a completely separate Society with a different Board of Directors and a different mandate from the Valemount College Society.”

In response to the Committee’s point that the application received “low public and committee support”, VARS came back with the response that CBT and the BC Housing Authority has agreed to partner with them in the project; but that unfortunately, due to confidentiality agreements at the time, neither the application nor the public presentation could include that information.

That is why, says Wilkinson, he would like Council to reconsider their approval of the application denial.

Wendy Dyson also voiced her disagreement with the Committee’s decision and Council’s passing the motion.

“We have also served on that Committee, and there were times Council did question the decisions.”

The last person to comment was Jen Applebaum, who read out a prepared statement.

“Until rental income is available to provide an operating budget for this new society, it is being guided by four volunteer directors – not housing or development experts – local volunteers.

“No other organization in the area is able or willing to take on housing projects,” she added.

“The Valemount Affordable Rentals Society (VARS) was created specifically to meet those specific requirements and be available to assist with creating and operating housing projects for the community.”

She also commented that as a result VARS will create employment and spawn economic and community development, and is a direct response to Valemount’s housing and accommodation shortage.

“Even if the Committee felt that some of the tasks [of VARS] could not be supported through this funding program, how could the importance of supporting the housing society itself be denied? And who will be approached to advocate for affordable housing development in the future? It will be VARS.”

Before voting on the resolution, Council members had pointed out their acknowledgement of the difficult work members of the Adjudication Committee put in.

Notwithstanding, VARS members are hoping there will be reconsideration in the decision, especially since, as they stated, the province and CBT are climbing on board with them.