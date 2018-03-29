Reconstructing the East Gate

Parks Canada is undertaking work to reconstruct the East Gate on the Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16) in Jasper National Park. Construction began this week.

Once completed, the East Gate will see many improvements that local residents and visitors alike have been asking for will become a reality, including a third kiosk entry lane, a fourth lane to act as a bypass for through traffic, and overhead electronic signage.

During the work, there will be two-way traffic (east and westbound) with speed reductions to 50 km/h and 30 km/h in work zones with traffic control personnel on site. Construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday and from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. No work will occur on Sundays or on long weekends (from 10 p.m. on the Thursday before the long weekend until 6 a.m. on the Tuesday after the long weekend). Construction will continue until the end of October 2018, weather-permitting.

The safety of motorists and workers is Parks Canada’s primary concern. Please respect traffic control personnel and obey all posted road signs and reduced speed zones.

For more information about Infrastructure projects in Jasper National Park visit: www.pc.gc.ca/jasper-infrastructure. The latest road conditions, delays, and closures for Jasper National Park can be found at: www.511.alberta.ca or dial 511 (Alberta) or www.DriveBC.ca or dial 1-800-550-4997 (British Columbia).

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. If you can, plan your travel for early in the day or in the evening when traffic volumes are lower.