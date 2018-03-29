Loggers’ Bonspiel 2018 a great success

The Loggers’ Bonspiel of 2018 was a great success. With just 12 teams participating organizers felt the event was well received and especially supported by the local business community.

In prior years the Loggers’ Bonspiel was organized by the McBride and District Chamber of Commerce as one of their major fundraisers. Early this year the McBride Curling Club was advised that the Chamber was not longer going to run the annual event and gave control over to the McBride Curling Club organization.

"A" Event winners (left to right): Coral Jones, Charlene Jones, Tovi Thiel and Ralph Bezanson. Allan Frederick photo

"B" Event winners (left to right): Milt Braaten, Shay Braaten, and Rita Aspeslet (missing Jessica Aspeslet). Allan Frederick photo

President Raj Basran and his executive were initially concerned about this change and the implications surrounding the work and organizing of the event.

Stepping up to the plate was Gene Runtz of the McBride Community Forest Corporation (MCFC) who helped obtain sponsors and prizes for the event with the help of MCFC staff, specifically Sheila Basran and Tovi Thiel.

Additionally the MCFC guaranteed a number for the dinner and dance which was held at the Robson Valley Community Centre adjacent to the curling club on Saturday night for curlers and guests, with the Elks and Royal Purple organization preparing the meal for the dinner.

"A" Event 2nd place (left to right): Colton Taphorn, Nathan Dubeck, Kevin Taphorn and Jenny Taphorn. Allan Frederick photo

"C" Event winners (left to right): David Elliott, Len McCarty, Peter Amerl & Tara Amerl. Allan Frederick photo

Major sponsors for the Logger’s Bonspiel included $500 donations from Crazy Horse Contracting/McBride Husky and R. Radloff & Associates Inc. of Prince George. Also, among the cash sponsorship was North of Fifty Holdings. Three additional companies also provided funds for the event and these included LDM, BKB Cedar and Warren McLennan & Milt Braaten.

Special sponsors (left to right): Raj Basran, Milt Braaten, LDM Representative Brian Taphorn, Warren McLennan. Allan Frederick photo

The local business community and outside businesses were approached, and donations of products, services and smaller cash donations were received. Several draws and cash prizes were done over the weekend including card draws, 50/50 draws and a Loonie broom draw.

This year’s theme was the letter “C” and curlers dressed up in accordance with the theme and included Clowns, Cowboys and Indians, Cat in the Hat, Cowboys and Crazy Horse Contractors.

Winners of the “A” event was the team made up of Ralph Bezanson, Tovi Thiel, Charlene Jones and Coral Jones. The “B” event was won by team members Milt Braaten, Rita Aspeslet, Shay Braaten and Jessica Aspeslet and the winners of the “C” event were Len McCarty, Tara Amerl, Peter Amerl and David Elliott.

As in past years many of the curlers travelled long distances to participate that included Prince George, 150 Mile House, Kamloops, Jasper and Regina.

President Basran thanked all the sponsors for their support of the event and Gene Runtz and the MCFC for all their help.

Basran also mentioned the support from executive and members of the McBride Curling Club, as well as the volunteers who helped out in many ways.

The event will be reviewed by the executive and membership as to what worked and went well and what could be done to improve the next Loggers’ Bonspiel event.

Overall Basran felt the event was a great success due to the work and effort and support of the community.