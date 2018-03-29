Belle Mountain Trail Network Project now able to move ahead

The McBride Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of BC (BCHBC) are recent recipients of a grant funding from the Rural Dividend Fund to assist them with moving forward with some of their future planning for a Belle Mountain Trail Network Project.

The Chair of the local chapter, Eileen MacDonald, was obviously excited about the news and to talk about the group’s future planning and their past success stories.

The grant was submitted for the funding needs for Phase One of a proposed multiphase project. Phase 1 is the completion of a feasibility study and development of a master plan for a proposed multi-user trail network, for hiking, horses riding, snowshoeing and skiing, and a rustic equine campground. Bids for consultant proposals to carry out the feasibility study and master plan development closes on April 5th.

Robson Valley Chapter is one of 23 chapters that make up the non-profit society Backcountry Horsemen Society of BC (BCHBC). The mandate of BCHBC is the preservation and enhancement of the recreational use of public lands and trails for all equestrians in BC through collaborations with individuals, government businesses and other recreational users.

The proposed Belle Mountain multi-user trial network is intended to be a recreation destination area that will benefit the local community but also attract the growing segment of equine travellers to McBride and area.

The work, starting this summer on the slopes of Belle Mountain will encompass re-establishment of former cross country ski trails not currently maintained, and connecting them with the ski trail network currently maintained by the Yellowhead Ski Club resulting in a multi-user/multi-season network. Any new trials and the campground area identified in the feasibility study will go through a vigorous approval process, which includes consultation and collaboration with all stakeholders said MacDonald.

Some of the Robson Valley chapter’s projects include the Blueberry Trail, Teare Mountain, Belle Mountain and in the Robson Park, Moose River and Swift Current Creek trails.

The group has received letters of local support for the Belle Mountain Project, according to Chair MacDonald, including the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, McBride Community Forest Corporation, Rec Sites and Trails BC through the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations, Village of McBride, Simpcw First Nation, Yellowhead Ski Club, Ozalenka Alpine Club, Snowshoe Power Ltd., Big Country Snowmobile Association, Robson Valley Tourism and the local Chamber of Commerce.

All BCHBC chapters record their annual work-bee hours that shows a track record of their commitment and contribution to the community. In 2016 the Robson Valley chapter logged more volunteer hours than all the other BCHBC chapters.

MacDonald was very excited as to the opportunity for the community of McBride with hopes of attracting equine travellers to stop, play, and stay in the area and ultimately to put McBride on the map as an equine destination. “Community input is vital and welcome.”

If interested in submitting a proposal or if you would like more information on the project, please contact Eileen MacDonald at eileenmacdnald@shaw.ca