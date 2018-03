It was a hand clapping, foot stomping night of Irish Tunes when The Drunken Irish Howlers Wayne, Annette and Michael, and guest performer John Crowley took to the stage in the Valemount Legion on March 17. It seems that Michael and Annette found a tub of dye to set the tone - as they sported green hair and a fluorescent green beard to help get into character! The evening was so successful, plans are already in the works to make next spring’s St. Paddy's Day show even bigger and better.