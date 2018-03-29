Health & Wellness - How to dye Easter Eggs naturally

Designing, decorating, and dyeing eggs is a common tradition in many households as Easter approaches. Unfortunately, most commercial food dyes contain toxins that you probably don’t want to introduce to your family.

Even though you don’t actually consume the eggs, the dye can still make its way into your body via your skin and we all know that kids love to rub their face with colourful hands. With natural, homemade dye you can rest easy knowing that it is actually non-toxic.

Be sure to create a creative environment for egg dyeing, as these colours will likely stain clothes and furniture. Lay down an old bed sheet, throw on some old clothes, and go to town!

Some other tips for a great egg dyeing experience include:

Use a whisk for transferring the eggs in and out of the dye. Eggs can be easily placed between the wires of the whisk and won’t fall out - great for younger kids!

Use rubber bands to creates stripes and other designs

Use a muffin tray to bake your eggs in the oven instead of boiling them - you can do 24 all at once!

Here are some ways to use ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen to make rich and colourful egg dyes, without the toxins, and we bet you’ll get parenting bonus points for teaching your kids how to make their own dye as well as how to decorate their own egg!

For pink or red dye, bring two cups of filtered water and one whole beet (peeled and quartered) to boil in a saucepan. Once you reach the shade you desire (probably 15 minutes or so) remove from heat and let cool. Finally, add one tablespoon of white vinegar.

For yellow dye, again bring one cup of filtered water to boil with one tablespoon ground turmeric. Boil until it reaches a deep yellow, about three to four minutes. Remove from heat to cool, and add one tablespoon white vinegar.

For blue dye, bring two cups of filtered water and one cup of shredded purple cabbage to a boil for about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add one tablespoon of white vinegar.

For purple dye, blend one cup of filtered water and one cup of blueberries until smooth. Use cheesecloth as a sieve to strain the liquid dye into a glass container.

For green dye, bring one cup of filtered water and two cups of spinach to boil for about two to three minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely. Transfer to blender and blend until smooth. Use a cheesecloth or sieve to separate out the liquid dye.

You can submerge the eggs in the dye anywhere from 30 minutes to overnight, depending on the richness of colour you wish to have.

Once Easter is done and over with, you can use the leftover eggs as compost in your garden.

Happy Egg Dyeing!