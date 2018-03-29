Get moving to a better life

Christa Maxeiner has a lot to say, and show, how we all can benefit from certain stretches and exercises using IsoMetriTension (IMT) techniques. Isometric exercises work the muscles through tension, which requires one to focus on the muscle. This way, your mind becomes aware of the body.

Everyone can benefit from these techniques, but most especially those who suffer from lower back pain, tenseness in neck and shoulders, knee or hip problems, tendency toward dizziness, and even incontinence.

Muscle health plays a key role in our well-being.

“Our muscles need not wither away as we get older,” says Maxeiner.

Maxeiner’s techniques focus on correcting posture, breathing and relaxation. It differs from yoga in that it requires perceptive thinking, something she describes as the ABCs of Body Awareness, or Focus - being aware of how you stand, sit, walk, and move.

Focusing or centering on the muscles helps you to stabilize your body in conjunction with specific moves or positions.

Part of these techniques include “aligning” which is best implemented and described as envisioning a string at the top of your head that “pulls” your posture upright. It’s amazing how, when you imagine something even as simple as this, it works to cause you to realign your body and become aware of your posture.

Focus. Center. Stabilize. Align.

While this may seem like just simple exercises, Maxeiner explains that it is a discipline that takes our body time to readjust to, yet can change our overall health and well-being.

She comments on how adapting these techniques into a daily routine has helped some individuals overcome physical ailments and pain; some have even avoided surgery.

Aside from limbering us up, it also helps oxygen flow through our body, which is inhibited by shallow breathing through inactivity. Our bodies require oxygen to properly absorb nutrients and maintain our muscle health and body structure.

To truly understand and benefit from these techniques requires proper guidance and demonstration. Maxeiner, who is a trained physiotherapist, Licensed Back Care and Nordic Walking instructor, will be teaching three interactive workshops on these techniques through the Valemount Learning Centre in April.

The dates are (Saturdays) 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. April 14, 21 and 28 at the Anglican United Church.

There is a cost of $30. Come prepared with a mat, towel, hot water bottle, and wear loose clothing. To attend, please register through the Valemount Learning Centre at 250-566-4601.

Learn it. Believe it. Live it.