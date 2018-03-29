Sledache - Fowler wipes the board at WCHA races

Fowler says that this was one for the books, and judging by the standings, he’s right.

Local Valemount rider Tyler Fowler of Sledache fame swept up a good fortune of wins at Western Canadian Hillcross Association’s (WCHA) race at Misery Mountain in Peace River, AB on March 23-25.

Fowler placed 1st in Pro Stock 800, 1st in Pro Stock 1000, 1st Pro Improved 850, 1st Pro Open Mod, 1st Pro Stock King of the Hill, 1st Pro Improved King of the Hill, 1st Pro Mod King of the Hill, 1st King of Kings, 2nd Pro Improved 1000, 2nd Pro Stock 850, 3rd Pro Improved 800, a-a-nd 3rd Pro Mod 800…(whew! almost out of breathe).

“WCHA put on an awesome event,” says Fowler, who said he can’t wait for the next one.