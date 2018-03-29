Valemount Minor Hockey Wind-Up

The Valemount Minor Hockey club held their year-end wind-up Thursday evening, March 15. Players from each team came together to play one final game which was followed by an awards ceremony and cake. The club would like to thank their sponsors, Yellowhead Helicopters, the Lion's Club, and everyone in the community who has donated and supported Valemount Minor Hockey this year.
Awards
Tykes:
Most Improved, Mayson Voth;
Most Dedicated, Piper L'Hirondelle;
Most Sportsmanlike, Hunter Loignon.
Novice:
Most Improved, Brooklyn Lussier;
Most Dedicated, Colby Voth;
Most Sportsmanlike, Adala Cinnamon.
Atoms:
Most Improved, Madelynn Bricker;
Most Dedicated, Boden Gee;
Most Sportsmanlike, Gwenelen Hanson.
Peewee:
Most Improved, Aron Michaud;
Most Dedicated, Jaxson Black;
Most Sportsmanlike, Sam August.
Tie for Coach of the Year:
Jason Nash, Head Coach of the Peewees;
Cam Bell, Head Coach of the Novice.
Volunteer of the Year:
Twyla Hocken
Tannis Worth was also presented with flowers as she is stepping down as secretary. Tannis’ work for the club is much appreciated.
Dianne St Jean photo