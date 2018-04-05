Special Spring Edition

Welcome Valley Sentinel readers, to our second Special Spring Issue! Last year we ran a Spring feature for the first time - free of charge on newsstands for people to enjoy. The feedback was so positive that we decided to continue with the trend.
This is one way of giving back to those businesses and readership whose support we very much appreciate.
Our Spring edition contains, of course, topics relating to Spring. While some of you may already be familiar with some of the topics or tips, there are always new readers or those developing new interests, so we do our best to offer a variety.
Once again, thanks to our readers and supporters. This issue is for you. Enjoy!
~ Dianne St. Jean, Publisher