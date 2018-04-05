- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Spring Cleaning in the Village
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
The Village has retained the services of ABC Recycling from Prince George, who will remove the vehicles and appliances.
Bin disposal
Metal bins from ABC Recycling will be placed at three pre-determined locations so that residents can bring discarded metal and other allowable materials to these locations.
So far, plans are for bins to be at a site adjacent to the Public Works compound, adjacent to the Fire Hall, and at the Legion parking lot.
The date for the bin delivery will be made public well beforehand, likely in late May, with pick up by ABC Recycling to take place on June 5.
Village staff will be on-site to assist, with Public Works providing pick-up service for those with mobility challenges.
Derelict Vehicle pick-up
Costs for the removal of derelict vehicles from pre-identified areas in the Village are for now estimated to be at around $50 per vehicle, paid by the owner to the Village.
This is a good opportunity for residents to finally get rid of those otherwise difficult-to-dispose items.
Watch for notices in the upcoming weeks for more details.
More Current Stories
- VARS members dispute Adjudication Committee’s decision to deny grant application
- CBT CIP/AAP grant applications – approved and denied
- Burn it Smart! presentation an eye-opener on harmful wood-burning practices
- Get moving to a better life
- Wearing of the Green
- Robson Valley benefits from BC Rural Dividend grants
- Editorial - Big thanks to Big Rock
- New wildlife regulations coming into effect April 1
- Statement from the Premier on the Prime Minister's exoneration of Tsilhqot'in Nation war Chiefs